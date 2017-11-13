Lady Gaga Surprises Fan By Sharing Her Letter Onstage

By Scott T. Sterling

Lady Gaga gave a young fan the thrill of a lifetime by sharing her letter onstage during a recent show.

Gaga was performing in Connecticut when she surprised “Little Monster” Mikaya by pausing between songs to read the heartfelt letter.

“You made me feel like it was OK to be myself, love handles and all,” Gaga read from the letter, adding “girl, love handles are in,” to cheers from the crowd.

“You taught me I was born this way, and self-love and positivity are a good thing,” Gaga continued. “You brought the best people into my life. I felt alone for years, but now I’ve found  home within this community we’ve made for one another.”

The pop star reads the entire letter, including the sign-off where Mikaya lists off her group of friends.

The video ends as Gaga goes down into the crowd to hug and high-five a cryingMikaya for her support. Watch it below.

