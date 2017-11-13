The Weeknd Celebrates ‘Trilogy’ 5-Year Anniversary with Vinyl Box, Merch

By Scott T. Sterling

The Weeknd is celebrating the fifth anniversary of his Trilogy release with a new collection of commemorative merch.

Trilogy collected the Weeknd’s first three mixtapes—House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence—into his major label debut. In recognition of its release five years ago, all three are being repressed on vinyl for a limited edition box set capped at 1000 copies.

In addition to the box set, there is a new collection of Trilogy-themed merch available in the Weeknd’s online store, including sweatshirts, t-shirts, dad hats and more. See the complete line here.