Here’s How To Get Taylor Swift Tickets Before They Go On Sale

Taylor Swift is going on tour beginning in May of 2018, and we can’t wait – literally, we need tickets NOW! They go on sale to the general public on December 13th, but Swift has made it so her fans can get them before anyone else, but ya gotta work for it!

If you’ve already bought a copy of Reputation, then you already know there’s a boost code where you can register through Ticketmaster to access her special ticket portal. From there, you can get other boost codes that give you better chances at getting face value tickets through the site. Here’s how to get those codes:

Sign up for the Taylor Swift email list & follow her on all social medias

Tweet a photo of her album on a UPS truck (find out what we mean here)

Use the “… Ready For It?” filter on the Facebook mobile app & use the special Reputation frame on your profile picture

Buy her merch – specifically her snake ring. That’s how you get the big boost.

If you’re really excited, check it out – but do it fast! The secret is out.