NOSTALGIA ALERT: Are You Afraid Of The Dark is Being Made Into a MOVIE!

By Julia
Filed Under: Are You Afraid of The Dark, movie, Nickelodeon
(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

If you were a kid of the 90’s the only thing that got your heart racing faster than putting Bugles on all 5 fingers was Are You Afraid Of The Dark? 

And tbh, even though it was only rated “Y7” some of the episodes still give me the jeebs just thinking about it.

Welp 90’s babies, this is it. According to Variety, Are You Afraid Of The Dark THE MOVIE is on it’s way! But before you check out thinking this can’t possibly be as scary to you as it was when you were just a pup… they’re making sure it’s up to our speed. The writer of “It” Gary Dauberman will be handling the script.

There’s no inkling as to when it’ll hit theaters, but it’s currently in the works! So don’t worry, you don’t have to cry and ask if it’s okay to sleep in bed with mom because you’re scared… yet.

