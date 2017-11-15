Fall Out Boy Release New Single ‘Hold Me Tight or Don’t’

By Hayden Wright

Fall Out Boy have released a new single “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t,” and its music video.

In the video, a love story plays out during a Dia de los Muerto celebration. Brendan Walter and Mel Soria directed the vibrant video replete with skulls, smoke machines and a masquerade party. The band take center stage in the video, playing for a crowd of Day of the Dead revelers.

So far, fans have heard “Young and Menace,” “Champion” and “The Last of the Real Ones” from the album, which drops January 19, 2018. Fall Out Boy will hit the road January 8 for a European tour, beginning in Berlin and wrapping up April 12 in Brussels.

Watch the video for “Hold Me Tight or Don’t” here: