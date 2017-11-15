Taylor Swift Shops for Her Own Album, Surprises Fans

The album has already sold 1.05 million copies, making it platinum out of the box.
Filed Under: Taylor Swift

By Robyn Collins

Late last night (Nov. 14), Taylor Swift announced her traditional trip to Target to buy her latest album. The pop legend was accompanied by dancers and backup singers as she made the pilgrimage to purchase Reputation.

Related: Ed Sheeran on Taylor Swift’s ‘Dress’: It Wasn’t Me

Videotaping the journey, Swift gave a full account of the trip into and through the Nashville store. Ultimately, the crew made it inside to find the anticipated pile of Reputation magazines and CDs on sale. Fans were invited to shoot selfies with the “local” celebrity.

Reputation has already sold 1.05 million copies in the U.S., making it platinum out of the box.

 

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Kringle Jingle 2017The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Lauv.... Tickets on sale now....
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live