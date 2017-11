Rapper Lil Peep, who was known for his smile and songs about drug abuse and depression, died last night after a suspected overdose. Real name Gustav Åhr posted a video posted a video online just hours before his death saying he took prescription drugs and other substances saying, “I’m good, I’m not sick.”

Many celebrities have publicly mourned his death, here are a few (some are NSFW):

peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man — diplo (@diplo) November 16, 2017

I cant even believe this. We were just talking last week about working on a song together and now you’re gone. You will be missed, R.I.P. @Lilpeep 😪 pic.twitter.com/GQRJe8Vck0 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017