Vans Warped Tour Ending After Next Year

By Rat & Puff
UNIONDALE, NY - AUGUST 05: Spectators attend the Vans Warped Tour on August 5, 2006 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

The punk rock traveling festival is ending after it’s final run next summer.

The festival has been running for 22 years, but founder Kevin Lyman made a statement yesterday about its end saying:

“Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour. I sit here reflecting on the tour’s incredible history, what the final run means for our community, and look forward to what’s to come as we commemorate the tour’s historic 25th anniversary in 2019.”

This is a bummer for a lot of people – including the artists on tour. Surprising to some, Katy Perry’s first ever tour was the Warped Tour, and she’s not alone in getting her start there. The Black Eyed Peas and Eminem both participate in Warped Tour at one point.

We’ll be pouring one out for you all weekend…  #RIP

