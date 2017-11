I love my cat, Ludacris, but am I about to get a bathing suit with his face on it? No. Well, maybe.

The website PetFlair is giving you the chance to proudly display Spot’s face on your body with their made-to-order custom swimsuits.

Actually, you can get ALL the beachwear:

Wow, thanks for having us in studio @TODAYshow – a great way to celebrate reaching our KickStarter goal! #Petflair pic.twitter.com/VmRrYlpNjp — Pound Paws (@PoundPaws) September 19, 2017

The best part? Profits go directly to helping an organization that helps find abandoned dogs homes.

So… you ready to bring Charlie to the beach?