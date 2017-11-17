Eminem and Leslie Jones Help Chance the Rapper Pick a New Name

By Scott T. Sterling

Chance the Rapper, Eminem and Leslie Jones have linked up for a trio of funny promos for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Chance is serving as the host for the first time, with Eminem as musical guest for the Nov. 18 show.

Among the highlights of the promos are Jones and Eminem helping Chance pick a new name, since Eminem feels like he’s the rapper of the bunch. It’s Eminem that comes up with the best new moniker.

Watch the clip and see if you agree.