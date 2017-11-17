Meek Mill Set for New Bail Hearing

By Scott T. Sterling

After being sentenced to two years behind bars for parole violation under controversial circumstances, Meek Mill is set for a new bail hearing.

Related: JAY-Z Pens New York Times Op-Ed About Meek Mill’s Probation Sentence

Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, is scheduled to appear before Judge Genece Brinkley in Philadelphia on November 27.

Brinkley is the same judge that has accused of having an “infatuation” with Mill, and allegedly asked him to leave his management company Roc Nation, to sign with her friend’s company.

“Since being convicted in this case a decade ago, he has suffered no new convictions, and has not engaged in other criminal activity,” Meek’s lawyers wrote in their motion (via Philly.com). “He does not present any danger to the community. He has matured, become a responsible father, acquired a profession in which he has excelled, conquered a drug habit, and generally been rehabilitated.”

The new bail hearing follows a public outcry over the circumstances over Mill’s incarceration, including a large public demonstration in downtown Philadelphia.