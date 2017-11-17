Pringles’ Newest Flavor: Thanksgiving Dinner

Is your mouth watering yet?

Pringles is releasing a Thanksgiving Dinner flavored chip pack for a limited time this holiday season. But they’re not releasing just one flavor, they have an entire meal.

The flavors include Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

It’s going to be “served” to you in a frozen dinner style box and only a limited amount of them will be available. So skip the 10 hour turkey and jump on these Pringles before they sell out!