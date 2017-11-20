Cards Against Humanity And Social Media – Meet Your New Favorite Drinking Game: “Social Sabotage”

By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: BuzzFeed, Rat And Puff, Rat And Puff Show, social sabotage

Incase you’ve gone through every card and combination in your Cards Against Humanity set, here’s another card game that will make you wish you deleted your Instagram account when you had the chance.

Social Sabotage is dubbed the “awkward party game” from BuzzFeed.

It’s easily the best way to incorporate regretful Facebook posts with awkward conversations with exes – but it’s all in the name of fun!

It’s set up very similarly to Cards Against Humanity, but incorporates a social media element to it. Watch the video above to see how the game is played.

Check out the website here.

