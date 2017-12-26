Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Beyoncé shared some of her holiday spirit with three fun and festive videos posted to her Instagram account yesterday (Dec. 25).
Related: Beyoncé Orders Biëryoncé Beer to Cease and Desist
The short clips find the pop star engaging in a little animated cosplay, featuring Bey’s face superimposed over two different cartoon images of Santa Claus. In a third clip, Beyoncé transforms into a dancing reindeer.
Watch the videos below and feel some of Beyoncé’s warm, holiday glow.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.