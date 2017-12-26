Photo: Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Lil Wayne fans were given a long-awaited holiday present yesterday (Dec. 25) with the release of the rapper’s latest mixtape, Dedication 6.
Related: Lil Wayne Spreads Holiday Cheer with New Toys for Kids in New Orleans
The latest edition of the DJ Drama-assisted series clocks in at 15 tracks, with Wayne delivering new verses over some of the year’s biggest tracks, including Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3” and Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” with the latter featuring Nicki Minaj.
Check out Wayne’s new mixtape and download it for free here.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.