Photo: Courtesy 300 Entertainemnt
By Scott T. Sterling
Migos has arrived to get basketball fans fired up for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.
Related: Migos and Marshmello Hit the Club for Joint Track ‘Danger’
The rap trio revealed a new promo video for the upcoming East-West showdown featuring their Pharrell Williams-produced track, “Stir Fry.”
The clip intersperses images of the group performing in a packed nightclub with live-action clips of NBA stars including LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Watch the video below.
NBA All-Star Weekend is set to take place February 16-18 in Los Angeles, with the game slated for the the 18th.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.