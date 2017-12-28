Saturday, Apr 14, 2018 – 7:00 PM

Royal Oak Music Theatre

318 West Fourth Street

Royal Oak, MI 48067 Map

After eleven inspired albums that have passionately surveyed a broad spectrum of musical styles and prominently featured many of music’s finest players, R&B/Jazz multi-instrumentalist Brian Culbertson decided to keep conceptualism to a minimum and simply title his twelfth album XII (the Roman numeral for twelve).

Packed with astounding guest performances from the likes of renowned R&B singer Avant (on the first scheduled AC/Urban AC single “Skies Wide Open”), Brian McKnight, Faith Evans, Kenny Lattimore and Ray Parker Jr. to Go-Go music pioneer Chuck Brown and acoustic guitar legend Earl Klugh (on the first smooth jazz-radio single “That’s Life”), Brian’s latest GRP Records CD is 12 fresh offerings from the man for whom exciting ideas and combinations flow faithfully…like water.

Read Brian’s full Biography at www.BrianCulbertson.com.

Buy tickets at www.stubhub.com.

