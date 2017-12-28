(Photo: Dreamstine)

(AMP) — Claire’s, the accessory store targeted to young women, has pulled some of its make-up products off the shelves after reports of asbestos.

The company quietly announced the recall on Twitter earlier this week. A full statement came out later saying, “We have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

A mother who works for a law firm was concerned about the glitter in her 6-year-old’s make-up kit. The firm sent Claire’s products from nine states to be tested. Asbestos was found in all of them.

Asbestos has a cancer causing material in it and can lead to Mesothelioma. Claire’s has a hotline to call if you are concerned about a particular product. The number is 1-800-804-7194.