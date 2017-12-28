Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
It’s a family affair.
Related: JAY-Z Shares ‘4:44’ Videos on YouTube
JAY-Z has teased the upcoming video for 4:44 track, “Family Feud,” featuring Beyoncé. The clip is set in a church, and includes a cameo from the couple’s daughter, Ivy Blue. Watch the preview below.
The full video is set to debut on Tidal tomorrow (12/29).
“Family Feud” is the latest 4:44 song to receive the music video treatment following clips for “Story of O.J.,” “Legacy,” “Smile,” “Marcy Me,” “Bam,” “Moonlight,” “Kill Jay-Z,” “MaNyfaCedGod” and the title track.
.@S_C_’s “Family Feud” x 12/29 x #TIDAL: TIDAL.com https://t.co/sNoRbI8R56—
(@TIDAL) December 28, 2017
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.