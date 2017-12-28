Friday, Mar 9, 2018 – 8:00 PM

Fox Theatre Detroit

2211 Woodward Avenue

Detroit, MI 48201 Map

Calvin Richardson (born in Monroe, North Carolina)[1] is an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter. In 1999 he released his debut solo album Country Boy.

Richardson was signed to Tommy Boy Records in the early ’90s. He was the lead singer of the R&B group Undacova, whose song “Love Slave” appeared on the soundtrack to the 1995 film New Jersey Drive. An album by the group never surfaced. In the mid-’90s Richardson went solo and signed with Uptown Records/Universal Records. His debut album, Country Boy, was released on August 24, 1999, selling 100,000 units. Due to poor sales, he was dropped by Universal. Shortly thereafter, he signed a contract with Hollywood Records. On September 16, 2003, he released his second album, 2:35 PM. The album was given that name because that was the time when Richardson’s child was born.

The reason that Richardson named the album as such was because his wife gave birth to their son, Souljah, while Richardson was working on completing the album. With the events intertwined, the title seemed fitting for his new album. It featured the minor R&B hit “More Than a Woman”, a duet with Angie Stone which originally appeared on her 2001 album Mahogany Soul. An alternate version of the song, which replaces Richardson’s vocals with new ones from Joe, was nominated for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 2003 Grammy Awards.

The album also included hits such as “Keep on Pushin'” and “You Got Me High” featuring Slum Village. The album was produced by The Underdogs, Jake & Trevor, Young RJ, and Raphael Saadiq. Richardson then co-wrote and performed on the track “Excuse Me”, from Saadiq’s 2002 Grammy Award-nominated album Instant Vintage. According to Richardson’s official website, he is set to release his third album, When Love Comes, on May 27, 2008, following a new single, “Sang No More”.

(From Wikipedia)

