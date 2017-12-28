Photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images
By Scott T. Sterling
It’s not quite the Jackson 5, but it’s pretty close.
Paris Jackson, the lone daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson, has shared a new image featuring her posing alongside brothers Prince and Prince Michael II, better known as Blanket.
The photo finds the three Jackson siblings hanging out with family friend, Omer Bhatti, the only person in the shot not wearing black.
See the photo below.
