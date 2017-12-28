Filed Under:Guns N' Roses, U2
While the music industry continues to change and evolve at a record pace, some things stay the same. Case in point: when it comes to box office receipts, rock is still king.

U2 led the way with the band’s massive 30th anniversary tour for The Joshua Tree album, which raked in $316 million with 2.17 million tickets sold (per Pollstar).

Guns N’ Roses came in a close second, pulling $292.5 million with 2.68 million tickets sold. That number is even closer to U2’s tally when factoring in that Guns N’ Roses tickets sold for less $40 per ticket on average.

Coldplay took third place with $238 million, followed by the first non-rock act on the list: pop star Bruno Mars, who pulled into the fourth slot with $200.1  million in ticket revenues for 2017.

Garth Brooks was the highest-ranking country artist on the list with an estimated $101.4 million (Brooks does not regularly report sales numbers to Pollstar), with Celine Dion as the top female earner on the list with $101.2 million across arena shows and a Vegas residency.

The final touring numbers for 2017 won’t be in until Jan. 3, but until then a preliminary list of the top 20 tours can be seen here.

