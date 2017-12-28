Friday, Feb 9, 2018 – 7:00 PM

The Masonic Temple Detroit

500 Temple Avenue

Detroit, MI 48201 Map

Tyrese: Born on December 30, 1978 in Watts Quarter, Los Angeles, California as the youngest of four children in his family, he, along with his siblings, was raised solely by his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, after his father left them in 1983. This multi-talented guy first gained national attention when he showed up in the 1995 Coca-Cola TV commercial as its new face of the year upon winning a talent search held by its company, subsequently led him to other appearances for Guess? also Tommy Hilfiger.

Dave Hollister: built his R&B credentials on a gospel foundation. His gospel prowess is no shocker considering that he spent most of his time in church growing up with his eleven siblings. Both of his parents were preachers and it was at his father’s church that he received his vocal training.

Dave Hollister is best known for rocking his soulful gospel voice with music that mixes streetwise hip-hop and smooth R&B flavor. He has backed-up everyone from Mary J. Blige, to Patti Labelle, to Tupac, as well as serving as writer/producer for Tim Dog and Ray Watkins.

Ginuwine: Ginuwine emerged onto the Hip-Hop scene in the mid-90’s and changed the game with some of the craziest beats and hottest lyrics ever introduced to the genre. Synonymous with Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and Aaliyah, the hip-hop collective released hit single after single often collaborating and performing together. The multi-Platinum recording star recently released his seventh album, Elgin, in 2011 and has scheduled an extensive and intimate concert tour to promote the disc. Don’t miss a date on the Ginuwine concert schedule; Use Eventful as your source for Ginuwine tour dates and concert schedule information.

