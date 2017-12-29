Filed Under:Detroit, New Years Eve
We are another day closer to 2018 and some of you may still not have plans for New Year’s Eve.

If you are still looking for a place to ring in the New Year, below is a list of Detroit-area events for Dec. 31.

Motor City Drop

This year, the party will be at DTE Energy’s Beacon Park, one of Downtown Detroit’s newest public spaces.

Guests will count down the lowering of the “D” before midnight. The drop event is free for everyone between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m., starting with daytime activities for families and nighttime entertainment.

Beacon Park is located at 1901 Grand River Ave, Detroit.

Motor City Gala

The Atheneum Hotel in Detroit’s Greektown is housing a luxury experience on New Year’s Eve, hosted by NYEdetroit.com

Entertainment features DJ Chrome and guests, along with acoustical music during the VIP dinner seating.

Purchase tickets here.

Punch Bowl Social

Celebrate a themed “Neon New Year” at Punch Bowl Social in Downtown Detroit for $10.

A DJ, neon swag and a specialty New Year’s Eve punch will be on tap. The party begins at 9 p.m.

Buy tickets here

The Peterboro

The Peterboro is hosting a party  on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., which includes music and appetizers all night and limited drink tickets.

DJ DTCHPLNES will be spinning music throughout the night.

Tickets are $60 and include:

  • Party favors
  • Passed appetizers all night
  • Three drink tickets
  • Special featured cocktail menu sponsored by Patron (Tequila, Pyrat rum, Citronage)
  • Champagne moast at midnight

Location: 420 Peterboro St., Detroit.

Buy tickets here

