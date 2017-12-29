Photo: Jayne Kamin Oncea / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Happy holidays from the Wests.
Kim Kardashian has shared a festive new family portrait to celebrate the holiday season.
Captioned with a simple “Happy Holidays,” the new portrait finds Kim (sporting blonde hair) and Kanye posing in front of a Christmas tree with their children, North and Saint.
See the family portrait below.
Happy Holidays https://t.co/D6davyuia8—
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 29, 2017
