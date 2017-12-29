(AMP) — Starbucks is getting ready to ring in the New Year with new drinks.
They launched the Black and White Mocha Collection on Wednesday. There’s three beverages to celebrate 2018.
The Black and White Mocha, Black and White Hot Cocoa and Black and White Frappuccino are available at participating locations.
They’re available through the first week of January.
