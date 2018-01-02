Photo: Courtesy Republic
By Scott T. Sterling
Ariana Grande is hard at work on new music, and she’s got the song snippet to prove it.
The pop star has shared a short tease of the new music that she’s making with the caption, “See you next year.”
The short clip reveals lush, layered vocals, with the lyrics “you can feel it feel it” over the top.
Grande’s latest revelation comes after she confirmed last month that she is indeed working on a new album.
Listen to Ariana Grande’s latest song snippet below.
