By Scott T. Sterling
Demi Lovato rang in the new year with a glitzy show in Miami and a big kiss for one of her dancers.
The pop star shared the moment on Instagram, posting a series of shots from the concert sporting a fabulous sequinned jumpsuit, including one of her kissing female dancer/choreographer, Jojo Gomez.
“Last performance of 2017 and first kiss of 2018,” Lovato captioned the photos, adding a series of emojis.
Gomez also shared the photo with the caption, “first kiss of 2018.”
