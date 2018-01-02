Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today
Music Festival lovers, one of the biggest line-ups in the country for 2018 has been announced!
Coachella, the two weekend long festival in Indio, CA announced their line-up tonight with headlines from The Weekend, Beyonce, and Eminem!
Other artists taking the stage will be SZA, Post Malone, HAIM, Portugal. the Man, Cardi B and more!
The festival will take place April 13-15 and April 20-22.
For more info, see HERE
Comments
Julia
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.