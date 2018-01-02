By Julia
Filed Under:beyonce, Cardi B., Coachella, Eminem, SZA, the weeknd
Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

Music Festival lovers, one of the biggest line-ups in the country for 2018 has been announced!

Coachella, the two weekend long festival in Indio, CA announced their line-up tonight with headlines from The Weekend, Beyonce, and Eminem!

Other artists taking the stage will be SZA, Post Malone, HAIM, Portugal. the Man, Cardi B and more!

The festival will take place April 13-15 and April 20-22.

For more info, see HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live