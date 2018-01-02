Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

Music Festival lovers, one of the biggest line-ups in the country for 2018 has been announced!

Coachella, the two weekend long festival in Indio, CA announced their line-up tonight with headlines from The Weekend, Beyonce, and Eminem!

Other artists taking the stage will be SZA, Post Malone, HAIM, Portugal. the Man, Cardi B and more!

The festival will take place April 13-15 and April 20-22.

