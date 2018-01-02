Photo: Jayne Kamin Oncea / USA Today
Hopefully everyone listening had a great holiday break – but somebody who probably didn’t would be Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West.
Their son, Saint West, who is just two years old, was checked into a hospital in L.A. because he had a bad case of pneumonia. Saint was admitted just a few days after Christmas and released on Saturday. It was obviously a pretty big deal if he was hospitalized but Saint has returned home and is now doing much, much better.
Just another reminder to be thankful for the good things we came into 2018 with!
Comments
Rat & Puff
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.