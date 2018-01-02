Photo: Jayne Kamin Oncea / USA Today

Hopefully everyone listening had a great holiday break – but somebody who probably didn’t would be Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West.

Their son, Saint West, who is just two years old, was checked into a hospital in L.A. because he had a bad case of pneumonia. Saint was admitted just a few days after Christmas and released on Saturday. It was obviously a pretty big deal if he was hospitalized but Saint has returned home and is now doing much, much better.

Just another reminder to be thankful for the good things we came into 2018 with!