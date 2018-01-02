Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Rest easy, Mariah Carey fans. She finally got her hot tea.

Carey made a splash at this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest when she paused after singing her 1990 hit, “Vision of Love” to request some hot tea in the frigid New York cold.

“I just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me — they told me there would be tea,” the singer quipped. “Oh, it’s a disaster. Okay, well we’ll just have to rough it. I’m going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea.”

While Carey was tea-free onstage, the legendary singer enjoyed a hot cup after the show, and shared the moment on Instagram with an appropriately glamorous photo.

“Found my tea!,” she captioned the post, still wearing the furry white coat she sported during the performance.

See the fabulous photo below.