Photo: Faye Sadou / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

While the world rang in 2018, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz had some exciting personal news to share. His girlfriend, Meagan Camper, is expecting a baby girl.

The Wentz-Camper household shared the good news with an Instagram photo of sons Bronx (Wentz’s child with Ashlee Simpson) and Saint holding a pink present, symbolizing their growing family.

“Happy New Year! We’re kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet: [girl emoji] coming to our family in 2018…”

Another new arrival coming in 2018 is Fall Out Boy’s seventh studio album Mania, set for release January 19.

See Wentz’s big announcement below.