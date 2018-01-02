Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

When the Georgia Bulldogs pulled off a comeback win against the Oklahoma Sooners in this year’s Rose Bowl, Migos rapper Quavos was there to celebrate with his home state team.

“W E D I D I T A G A I N ! ! !,” Quavo posted on Instagram along with a photo on the Rose Bowl field with Georgia players.

See his elated post below.