Celebrities like Gaten Matarazzo are just like us—they’ll jump at the chance to get onstage and belt out emo favorites Paramore and Fall Out Boy whenever possible.
While most people contain their live performances to karaoke, Matarazzo has started a band, cleverly called Work in Progress, who hit the stage of New Jersey’s Stone Pony at the end of last year.
During the show, Work in Progress tackled Paramore’s “Misery Business,” and “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy.
Matarazzo holds down the backing vocals, while his sister, Sabrina, fronts the band on lead vocals.
Watch fan footage from the show below.
