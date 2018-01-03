(Photo: Dreamstine)
Remember when reports were coming out left and right about Apple iPhone batteries slowing down phones to prevent battery and performance issues? Mmhm. We remember it too.
Now, Apple is trying to make up for their goof-up by replacing old iPhone batteries – even if they pass a diagnostics test. The new battery will come at a lower price too, only $29 (previously $79). Not a bad start, Apple.
Find all of the extensive details here.
Comments
Rat & Puff
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.