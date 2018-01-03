By Rat & Puff
Remember when reports were coming out left and right about Apple iPhone batteries slowing down phones to prevent battery and performance issues? Mmhm. We remember it too.

Now, Apple is trying to make up for their goof-up by replacing old iPhone batteries – even if they pass a diagnostics test. The new battery will come at a lower price too, only $29 (previously $79). Not a bad start, Apple.

giphy Life Hack: Apple Will Replace Your iPhone Battery for Next to Nothing!

Find all of the extensive details here.

