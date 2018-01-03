(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Paris Hilton is engaged! Her actor boyfriend, Chris Zylka, popped the question while on a skiing trip in Aspen! Hilton immediately took to Instagram to celebrate the good news:

She even shared the engagement video:

Zylka and Hilton have been dating a little less than a year but this isn’t Hilton’s first engagement – It’s actually her second (officially – but a third was once rumored). Hopefully her and Zylka go through with the wedding, because that ring looks a little too big and beautiful to be returned…

There are rumors that the ring cost a whopping $2 million!!! Other rumors are saying there’s no way Zylka could have afforded a $2 million ring – which means Hilton probably had to throw a few dollars in the mix to get the ring of her dreams.

Ladies, would you be comfortable paying for part of your ring?