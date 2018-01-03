Saturday, January 13, 2018 – 7:00 PM

El Club

4114 Vernor Hwy

Detroit, MI 48209 Map

Spafford is an eclectic blend of driving rock, funk, dance and light. The result is something like Electro-Funk Therapy.

Melting through genres while creating an illuminated mind-and mood altering experience night after night, Spafford is lighting up the southwest with their improvisational prowess.

Phasing through varying vocal and instrumental melodies with enough groove to keep the dance floor jumping, Spafford is paving the way for something new yet familiar that beckons to be seen, heard and felt.

$17.00 – $20.00

Buy tickets via www.axs.com.

