(Photo: Taco Bell)
By Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Taco Bell has officially entered the great fry race with its own twist on the classic deep-fried potato.
Beginning Jan. 25, the Bell is rolling out their new Nacho Fries nationwide.
Nacho Fries start at $1 and come with a side of cheese sauce. They can be upgraded to a supreme or Bell Grande status (for $2.49 and $3.49, respectively), and topped with beef, sour cream, and pico de gallo. And, of course, more cheese.
In a press release, Taco Bell’s said they’re available for a “limited time,” but haven’t specified just how limited that frame is.
