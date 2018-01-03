(Photo: Taco Bell)

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Taco Bell has officially entered the great fry race with its own twist on the classic deep-fried potato.

Beginning Jan. 25, the Bell is rolling out their new Nacho Fries nationwide.

Nacho Fries start at $1 and come with a side of cheese sauce. They can be upgraded to a supreme or Bell Grande status (for $2.49 and $3.49, respectively), and topped with beef, sour cream, and pico de gallo. And, of course, more cheese.

In a press release, Taco Bell’s said they’re available for a “limited time,” but haven’t specified just how limited that frame is.