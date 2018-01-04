The world’s biggest star, Justin Timberlake, is inviting all of us to make 2018 downright “Filthy!”
We couldn’t think of a better way to start the new year than hearing some new music from JT. Plus, to make it even better, Justin is PERSONALLY delivering it to our radio station.
That’s right, Justin is taking over the airwaves right here for an EXCLUSIVE “Filthy” World Premiere Weekend! Tune in all weekend (Friday through Sunday) to hear from JT himself, as he shares all of the dirty details on his new single and album.
