Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
While Justin Timberlake might be a Man of the Woods these days, he’s looking pretty clean-cut for the new “Filthy” music video.
The pop star is shown as channeling Steve Job’s signature look in a teaser for the new video, which is expected to debut tomorrow (Dec. 5).
In the Mark Romanek directed clip, Timberlake bounds onto a stage wearing a turtleneck, glasses and a headset microphone as he addresses an applauding audience, the song’s bombastic intro plays in the background.
“Filthy” is the first single from the singer’s upcoming album, Man of the Woods, scheduled for release on Feb. 2.
Watch the video teaser below.
