Photo: F. Sadou / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

The Coachella 2018 line up was announced recently, and the three headliners are Eminem, The Weeknd, and Beyonce. Most people are pretty pleased with this year’s line up, but of course there’s always a critic to be found.

Louis Tomlinson of One Direction was a little tiffed about all of the solo acts, and he let Twitter know saying (warning – NSFW):

Just seen the Coachella line up …. Where the fuck are all the bands !? It’s a festival !? — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 3, 2018

Okay, he definitely has a point. Plus, he’s speaking as 1/5 of one of the most successful boy bands to ever exist – but Beyonce’s fans totally disagreed. The Beyhive went IN on him on Twitter:

Beyoncé is there and that's all we need in our life pic.twitter.com/JUl7eDiGo2 — Kaif (@BaddieKaif) January 3, 2018

beyoncé IS the band. — LGBTQIA #LoveWins (@CityTerrorism) January 3, 2018

Beyoncé has the best female band of all time — Pleasure B✨💎 (@dalonisyonce) January 3, 2018

tl;dr

Beyhive @ Louis Tomlinson: