1/8/18 – 1/19/18

Scratch for Cash is back! Listen for your opportunity to win up to one million dollars from the Michigan Lottery and you’ll be qualified to win the grand prize trip to see Taylor Swift perform live anywhere in the Continental United States in 2018!  Listen weekdays January 8, 2018 through January 19, 2018 at 7:20am, 11:20am, 1:20pm, 5:20pm and 7:20pm to qualify!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live