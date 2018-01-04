1/8/18 – 1/19/18

Scratch for Cash is back! Listen for your opportunity to win up to one million dollars from the Michigan Lottery and you’ll be qualified to win the grand prize trip to see Taylor Swift perform live anywhere in the Continental United States in 2018! Listen weekdays January 8, 2018 through January 19, 2018 at 7:20am, 11:20am, 1:20pm, 5:20pm and 7:20pm to qualify!