1/8/18 – 1/12/18

To enter to win Tigerfest 2018 tickets, listen weekdays to 98.7 AMP Radio between 6:00am ET and 10:00am ET for the Rat and Puff Show to announce the cue to call.  Upon hearing the cue to call (as announced on air) the 25th caller upon verification will receive two tickets to Tigerfest 2018 at Comerica Park on January 27, 2018.  A total of (5) five prizes will be awarded.  The “ARV” of the prize is $58.00, courtesy of the Detroit Tigers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live