1/8/18 – 1/12/18
To enter to win Tigerfest 2018 tickets, listen weekdays to 98.7 AMP Radio between 6:00am ET and 10:00am ET for the Rat and Puff Show to announce the cue to call. Upon hearing the cue to call (as announced on air) the 25th caller upon verification will receive two tickets to Tigerfest 2018 at Comerica Park on January 27, 2018. A total of (5) five prizes will be awarded. The “ARV” of the prize is $58.00, courtesy of the Detroit Tigers.
