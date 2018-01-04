If you’re a fan of creepypasta, we have some good news for you. The classic king of creepypasta, Slender Man, is finally getting a movie. The first trailer was recently released and it lives up to the suspenseful and chilling tale that is Slender Man. The movie is set for May 18th, but be warned – the trailer is NOT for the faint of heart.
Comments
Rat & Puff
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.
Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!