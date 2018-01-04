By Rat & Puff
If you’re a fan of creepypasta, we have some good news for you. The classic king of creepypasta, Slender Man, is finally getting a movie. The first trailer was recently released and it lives up to the suspenseful and chilling tale that is Slender Man. The movie is set for May 18th, but be warned – the trailer is NOT for the faint of heart.

