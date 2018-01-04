(Photo: Dreamstime)
By Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — A Chicago singer is using unbelievable technology to replay the voice of her loved one who passed away last year.
Sakyrah Angelique who goes by the Twitter handle “s.o.s” tattooed a waveform audio message on her collarbone of her late grandmother wishing her well on her 17th birthday.
Her grandmother would pass away a month later, Angelique said via Twitter.
The message is played using the Skin Motion app which is available on both IOS and Android devices.
Skin Motion allows a user to play up to 30 seconds of sound in a tattoo a user can listen to using a mobile device.
