(Photo: Dreamstime)

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — A Chicago singer is using unbelievable technology to replay the voice of her loved one who passed away last year.

Sakyrah Angelique who goes by the Twitter handle “s.o.s” tattooed a waveform audio message on her collarbone of her late grandmother wishing her well on her 17th birthday.

Her grandmother would pass away a month later, Angelique said via Twitter.

My grandma passed away my junior year of high school. A month before she passed, she left me a voicemail wishing me happy birthday. Today I got that exact waveform tattooed across my heart, and I am able to play it just by holding my camera over it❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwoQ2Bn1DM — ✨s.o.s. (@sakyrahhh) January 3, 2018

The message is played using the Skin Motion app which is available on both IOS and Android devices.

Skin Motion allows a user to play up to 30 seconds of sound in a tattoo a user can listen to using a mobile device.