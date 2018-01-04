Tattoo, Grandmother, Body, Voice, Play, Chicago, Woman, Late, Use, Skin, Skin Motion
(Photo: Dreamstime)

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — A Chicago singer is using unbelievable technology to replay the voice of her loved one who passed away last year.

Sakyrah Angelique who goes by the Twitter handle “s.o.s” tattooed a waveform audio message on her collarbone of her late grandmother wishing her well on her 17th birthday.

Her grandmother would pass away a month later, Angelique said via Twitter.

The message is played using the Skin Motion app which is available on both IOS and Android devices.

Skin Motion allows a user to play up to 30 seconds of sound in a tattoo a user can listen to using a mobile device.

