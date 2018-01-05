By Rat & Puff
Friends are great, but sometimes you need a little break from them. Thanks to these 7 signs, you can now decide if you’re in desperate need of a friendship break or not. You might wanna sit down for this one:

  1. The Littlest Things Annoy You

giphy 7 Signs You Need A Friendship Break

2.  You Aren’t Laughing As Much

giphy 7 Signs You Need A Friendship Break

3. You Rely Too Much On Them

giphy 7 Signs You Need A Friendship Break

4. You Don’t Feel Like The Best Version Of Yourself

giphy 7 Signs You Need A Friendship Break

5. They Never Want To Do What You Want To Do

giphy 7 Signs You Need A Friendship Break

6. You Are Bored

giphy 7 Signs You Need A Friendship Break

7. They’re Always Judging You

giphy 7 Signs You Need A Friendship Break

Are any of these hitting home for you? Maybe it’s time you deactivated your Twitter and took a little friend vacation.

See ya in 2019, Stacey!

giphy 7 Signs You Need A Friendship Break

