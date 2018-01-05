(Photo: Dreamstine)
Friends are great, but sometimes you need a little break from them. Thanks to these 7 signs, you can now decide if you’re in desperate need of a friendship break or not. You might wanna sit down for this one:
- The Littlest Things Annoy You
2. You Aren’t Laughing As Much
3. You Rely Too Much On Them
4. You Don’t Feel Like The Best Version Of Yourself
5. They Never Want To Do What You Want To Do
6. You Are Bored
7. They’re Always Judging You
Are any of these hitting home for you? Maybe it’s time you deactivated your Twitter and took a little friend vacation.
See ya in 2019, Stacey!
