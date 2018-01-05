(Photo: Vadym Soloviov | Dreamstime)

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Do you love shopping at Target? Apparently so does a precious corgi that has taken social media by storm.

Let me introduce you to Zira the Corgi.

Zira got the opportunity to go ‘shopping’ at Target with her owner and by the looks of it, had a fantastic time.

MY DOG WENT TO TARGET AND LOOK HOW HAPPY SHE IS pic.twitter.com/Cdt2s2aI3p — jesse (@virgoprincxss) January 3, 2018

The owner’s photos went viral with over 100,000 retweets and more than 500,000 likes.

The four-month-old Corgi/Mini Aussie mix lives in Monterey, CA, and has a lot of fun exploring the area as you can see on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.