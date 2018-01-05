Sep 18, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The cast of Game of Thrones pose with their Awards for Outstanding Drama Series in the photo room during 68th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Fans of HBO’s wildly popular show Game of Thrones will have to wait a while to watch Season 8.

The Emmy-winning sensation won’t be back for its final season until 2019, HBO confirmed.

Season 8 will be the shortest yet, consisting of just six episodes, although some could be extra long.

Last summer, Entertainment Weekly was first to report that GoT might skip 2018, after the show’s showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss explained they planned to spend a year and a half crafting the show’s final episodes in an effort to make the final hours as spectacular and satisfying as possible.