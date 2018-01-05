Photo: Orlando Barria / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
JT season has arrived.
Justin Timberlake is back in a big way, dropping his massive new single, “Filthy,” ahead of the forthcoming album, Man of the Woods.
Related: Justin Timberlake Releases New Single ‘Filthy’
While fans delve into the futuristic tune, Timberlake has revealed the complete tracklist for the new full-length.
As previously reported, both Chris Stapleton and Alicia Keys will feature on Man of the Woods.
See the full tracklist below.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.