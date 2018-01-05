Justin Timberlake’s new vibe is a little futuristic and VERY naughty. He’s the king of creating and conquering new sound and we don’t think anything is going to change now.
His new album “Man of the Woods” is on it’s way, arriving February 2nd. He just released his first single from the album, “Filthy,” and the music video is NSFW.
Like his new sound? You can expect 3 more singles to be released before the album’s arrival – so prepare to party.
Comments
Rat & Puff
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.
Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!